The big game is ahead this Sunday: Sunday Bowl 59 and you can catch the action on Channel 7 as the game starts at 6:30pm!

If you have any watch parties planned for outside, the weather will cooperate nicely. What we’ve been experiencing in recent days is what you’ll get this evening with mostly clear skies and warm, comfortable conditions.

For our Sunday overall, expect lots of sunshine and just the chance for a stray shower. Temperatures will be slightly warmer, topping off into the low to mid 80s.

More of the same is ahead this next week as a mid-level ridge of high pressure remains centered near Florida. This high will actually expand and strengthen some more as the week progresses, aiding in warmer temperatures, especially late week.

This feature will also keep upcoming fronts and storm systems to our north, therefore preventing any cooling or notable rain chances. Besides a stray, random, passing shower this week, it will remain dry and quiet.