The picture perfect weather continues to wrap up the weekend, making for egg-cellent weather conditions this Easter Sunday.

Similar as yesterday morning, temperatures this Sunday are starting off cool-ish but seasonable into the 60s. Expect temperatures to warm up a degree or two more in the afternoon to the low 80s under mostly sunny skies and with dry conditions.

Over the next few days, a warming trend really takes shape as winds veer from the east-southeast today to the southwest on Wednesday. This will drive highs from near 80F this weekend to near 90F for Wednesday.

Through then, conditions will remain dry with a blend of sun and clouds.

Then on Wednesday into Thursday as the front crosses through, that could lead to the chance for showers and storms. It really too early to know how likely rain will be and when because it depends on the timing and progress of this front.

Then behind this front by next weekend will be another push of milder temperatures with highs back near 80F and lows potentially cooler in the low 60s.