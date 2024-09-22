Even better weather is in store this Sunday — not like Saturday was a bad day, but even fewer of the afternoon showers and storms are in the forecast today.

On this first day of Fall, it certainly won’t feel like it with a forecast high in the low 90s paired with lots of sunshine and only the chance for isolated showers.

Typically, our high temperatures gradually fall to around 80F by the start of December for those of you looking forward to the cooler months of the year!

The sunshine and generally quiet conditions will continue through Tuesday with rain chances at a 20-30% chance while highs hold steady in the low 90s.

Then during the second half of the week, all eyes will be on the tropics as a developing tropical system likely forms and tracks north across the eastern Gulf of Mexico. Forecast confidence is starting to increase that there will be a tropical storm or perhaps a hurricane tracking across the Gulf of Mexico during this time frame. What’s uncertain is the exact track and intensity.

At this time, the National Hurricane Center gives it a high, 70% chance of forming into a tropical depression or storm within the next 7 days in the red shaded area on the map below.

For South Florida, the center of this system is likely to stay to our west but it is becoming increasingly likely we’ll still see some impacts from it, mainly in the form of rain and wind. Sustained winds will ramp up and peak on Thursday while rounds of showers and storms will be at least possible Wednesday through at least Friday.

Still some time to see how this potential system places out, and we’ll continue to keep you updated on air and online with the latest!