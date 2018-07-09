Sunny Start to the Work Week

High pressure will be our main weather maker to kick off the work week.

Off of the east breeze, we’ll see isolated showers and storms favoring the inland areas by the afternoon and early evening hours on Monday. Daytime highs will be in the seasonal zone peaking in the low 90s. When we factor in the humidity, it will feel like 100° to 105°.

A shift in the winds of the southeast by Tuesday will add more tropical moisture to South Florida. Expect spotty morning showers and scattered afternoon through early evening storms, heaviest west of the turnpike.

The consistent southerly winds will keep morning showers and afternoon storms in the forecast throughout the work week.

By the weekend, Saharan dust will return to the forecast and bring drier conditions by next weekend.

TROPICS

Chris is still a tropical storm is still churning well offshore of the North Carolina coast. It is expected to become our next hurricane of the season on Tuesday.

A frontal boundary draped over the east coast will act as a block mechanism and keep Chris offshore as it move north and then northeast in the days ahead.

The main threat will be dangerous surf and rip currents along the coast of North Carolina and the mid-Atlantic states through the middle of the week.

The last advisory was issued on “Beryl” on Sunday night. But, the remnants are still being monitored by the Nation Hurricane Center.

Disorganized thunderstorms and gusty winds associated with the remnants of Beryl will move over the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico on Monday, and over Hispaniola on Monday night.

Due to strong upper level winds and interaction with the islands, this feature is not expected to regenerate over the next couple of days.

Once that moisture moves northward and closer to The Bahamas, the NHC is saying it has a medium chance for tropical development over the next 5 days.

