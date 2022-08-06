Happy Saturday, South Florida!

Hopefully everyone had a great week! The weather pattern across South Florida has been a bit unusual the last few days. While a few showers pushed through our area from time to time, the southeast coast of Florida remained mostly dry while strong thunderstorms and heavy downpours affected interior sections of South Florida and the Gulf coast. Some may call it being lucky but we could really use the rain! This morning was a lot like yesterday as we started off with a few showers and muggy conditions. It looks like the weather pattern will remain about the same but more changes are headed our way.

Strong Easterly winds will keep the typical summertime weather pattern in place today: scattered showers & isolated thunderstorms until about lunch time. For today, a bit more in the way of moisture will move across South Florida, which means scattered showers return to the forecast and that’s what we saw this morning. But due to a stronger East breeze, showers and thunderstorms will push towards the Gulf coast and away from our coast during the afternoon. High temperatures will once again reach into the lower 90s while our feels like temperatures reach near 100°.

On Sunday an upper level disturbance in the Atlantic begins to move closer to the Florida/Georgia coastline. This will not only usher in a bit more in the way of moisture but will also begin to produce a few thunderstorms. It looks like thunderstorm chances will remain a bit higher not only for the latter part of the weekend but also as we work our way into the start of the work week when the disturbance is at its closest point to our state. But as we have seen the last few weeks, up and down rain chances will continue. And that’s exactly what we can expect as we fast forward into the middle of the week. Another layer of Saharan dust may reach South Florida once again and if it holds, then we could be looking at a drier weather pattern by the middle of the work week.

Have a great weekend!

Erika Delgado

Meteorologist

WSVN Channel 7 News

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.