Sunny & Seasonable

South Florida high pressure is in control and we will have another breezy day with more sunshine in the forecast. By Friday, it will stay dry with seasonable temperatures into the low 80’s by the afternoon. As we look ahead into the weekend, we will have changes in response to the same Winter storm impacting most of the Country. High pressure will weaken and allow the leading edge of the cold front to move south through the Florida Peninsula. Winds will be steamy out of the south on Saturday helping temperatures climb into the middle to upper 80’s. However, on Sunday look for a wetter weather pattern setting up shop.

Most computer models are suggesting that the front will stall over South Florida and a minor disturbance will flare up in the Gulf of Mexico. If this happens, tropical moisture will be filtering in and keeping the potential for widespread heavy rain in the forecast through Wednesday. Stay tuned!

More sunshine will be available today with breezy conditions continuing. Isolated shower possibly, but mostly dry weather expected. @wsvn @7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/qe7ULjThuP — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) March 14, 2019

There are blizzard warnings that cover parts of 7 states. Also, high wind watches & warning covering more than 20 states. Greatest snowfall so far has been Wolf Creek Pass, CO with 45 inches. Peak wind gust was San Augustin Pass, NM with 104mph. @wsvn pic.twitter.com/MUfP9CtZ9H — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) March 14, 2019

Intense storm across the Central Plains will continue to bring blizzard conditions to parts of the Northern Plains & Rockies today. Severe storms with damaging winds, hail & tornadoes possible from the Great Lakes to the South. @wsvn #flwx pic.twitter.com/qLxDjV80lQ — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) March 14, 2019

Have a wonderful day South Florida and make it a safe one!

