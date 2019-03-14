Sunny & Seasonable

South Florida high pressure is in control and we will have another breezy day with more sunshine in the forecast. By Friday, it will stay dry with seasonable temperatures into the low 80’s by the afternoon. As we look ahead into the weekend, we will have changes in response to the same Winter storm impacting most of the Country. High pressure will weaken and allow the leading edge of the cold front to move south through the Florida Peninsula. Winds will be steamy out of the south on Saturday helping temperatures climb into the middle to upper 80’s. However, on Sunday look for a wetter weather pattern setting up shop.
Most computer models are suggesting that the front will stall over South Florida and a minor disturbance will flare up in the Gulf of Mexico. If this happens, tropical moisture will be filtering in and keeping the potential for widespread heavy rain in the forecast through Wednesday. Stay tuned!
Have a wonderful day South Florida and make it a safe one!
Vivian Gonzalez
Meteorologist, AMS Certified
WSVN Channel 7