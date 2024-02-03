A dramatic difference of weather is ahead this weekend. If you’re hoping for dry and sunny weather, then Saturday would be your best bet. That’s because Sunday will feature a round of rain and thunderstorms, including embedded strong to severe storms.

The weekend is starting off on a cool note with widespread lows in the 50s across mainland South Florida. Temperatures will then warm nicely to seasonable values into the mid to upper 70s under mostly sunny skies and with a light wind out of the west to south.

Tonight won’t be as cool as winds come off the water out of the south while clouds gradually increase ahead of our next storm system. Therefore, temperatures should be warmer only in the mid to upper 60s at most locations.

Now on Sunday, this is when we’ll begin to get impacted by a complex, broad area of low pressure moving across northern Florida. This will lead to a breezy and unsettled period Sunday into Monday.

The first stage of this system will take place on Sunday with a squall line of thunderstorms moves through the area from the west, most likely during the 10AM and 1PM time frame.

There will be the risk for severe weather, especially across Miami-Dade and the Florida Keys. Threats include damaging winds and tornadoes.

That should then clear out to the east by the mid-afternoon, leading to drier conditions and it should be nice for outdoor evening plans.

Then stage two takes over on Monday with rounds of rain and isolated thunderstorms likely throughout the day as we await a cold front to cross through Monday night. It will turn more breezy on Monday with milder temperatures — highs in the low to mid 70s.

By Tuesday, it will turn mostly dry and brighter with windy conditions. Temperatures will be the coolest midweek with highs in the low 70s and lows back in the 50s for Tuesday. Wednesday and Thursday mornings.