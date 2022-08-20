Good morning South Florida, a beautiful day is in store for us.

We’ve seen a few isolated showers and thunderstorms popping up on the radar, mainly in the metro areas, but as we head into the late morning and early afternoon, showers and thunderstorms will continue to push out.

A sea breeze is in place today and that means winds coming in from the east will give the better chance for showers and thunderstorms inland, however we can’t rule out the low chance for an isolated afternoon shower or thunderstorm popping up.

Temperatures will also be hot with highs this afternoon reaching the low 90’s and the heat index making us feel like we’re in the low 100s.

Plus we’re monitoring the Tropics.

The latest update from the National Hurricane Center shows Potential Storm 4 making landfall overnight Saturday into Sunday morning.

The latest update from The National Hurricane Center shows Potential Storm 4 making landfall overnight and bringing much needed rainfall to South Texas and Northeast Mexico @7weather pic.twitter.com/cv3mTTpLq1 — Marina Neuman (@MarinaENeuman) August 20, 2022

This storm will have no impact on Florida, making landfall in South Texas and bringing much-needed rainfall to the area.

Potential Storm 4. 8 am advisory :

🔴Tropical storm conditions should start this afternoon or evening.



🔴RAINFALL: 1 to 3”up to 5” in spots. pic.twitter.com/ppGY5SvK20 — Phil Ferro (@PhilFerro7) August 20, 2022

We’ll keep you up to date on the latest developments.

