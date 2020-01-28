Sunny & Mild

We are looking very good as we approach midweek across South Florida. Temps should remain near typical values with minimal rain chances. This should change as we move into the weekend.

We are following two areas of low pressure, one by Central Cuba, the other entering Louisiana. We will be sandwiched between the two for the next 24 hours, maintaining our rather mild pattern for this time of year.

Wednesday is looking quiet with near average temps. Could see some late day showers as the second low moves across the state overnight.

By Thursday, the low moves into the Atlantic and serene conditions return to the area. This will change on Friday as a front starts to move in.

The cold front will bring some rain on Saturday, and by Sunday it should be east of South Florida. Morning Lows on Sunday will be in the 50s with highs struggling to reach the mid 70s. We do not expect the weather to be an issue for the Big Game.