This gorgeous stretch of weather is set to continue for your last Sunday of 2025.

A high pressure system is forecast to stay parked over Florida tomorrow, giving the sunshine state a Sunny Sunday.

Locally, we’ll see highs around 80 degrees, lots of sun, a few clouds, and very light winds. All of this will make for fantastic beach and boating weather.

Looking ahead, a strong cold front will sweep across Florida on Tuesday. There won’t be much of a rain chance with it, however, we’ll turn sharply colder behind the front heading into New Years Eve and New Years Day.

As far as the forecast goes, we’ll see temperatures in the 50s for midnight on New Years Eve, so make sure you dress warm! Despite the bright sun, highs will struggle to reach 70 on New Years Day.

The comfortably cool temps will continue into next weekend, with lots of sun.