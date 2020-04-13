Sunny & Hot With Storms Returning Late Week

It will be sunny and hot across South Florida. Record high temperatures possible with several locations reaching the low to mid 90’s. Factor the high humidity and it will feel like the 100’s!

Unfortunately the Southeast and Mid-Atlantic regions will experience another round of strong to severe storms. The system responsible will stall over North Florida through Wednesday.

SEVERE STORMS will move into the SE & Mid-Atlantic regions today with threats for strong tornadoes, damaging winds & large hail. Heavy snow, strong winds & lake effect snow will continue across the Western Great Lakes producing high winds. @wsvn @7weather pic.twitter.com/OOhRnqZmbq — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) April 13, 2020

Front will slide into Central Florida late week to allow enough moisture to work into South Florida and bring us a chance of seeing showers and storms developing with the daytime heat. Temperatures will remain above average (Summer-like) through the weekend, but at least we will see some useful rain showers. We just don’t need the storms.

SUNNY & HOT- South #Florida will be dry & flirting with records through midweek. SE & Mid-Atlantic states will be dealing with strong to severe storms. That system stays away, but gets close enough to bring moisture & chance of storms for us late week. pic.twitter.com/H43CwDVST6 — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) April 13, 2020

