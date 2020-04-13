Sunny & Hot With Storms Returning Late Week

It will be sunny and hot across South Florida. Record high temperatures possible with several locations reaching the low to mid 90’s. Factor the high humidity and it will feel like the 100’s!
Unfortunately the Southeast and Mid-Atlantic regions will experience another round of strong to severe storms. The system responsible will stall over North Florida through Wednesday.
Front will slide into Central Florida late week to allow enough moisture to work into South Florida and bring us a chance of seeing showers and storms developing with the daytime heat. Temperatures will remain above average (Summer-like) through the weekend, but at least we will see some useful rain showers. We just don’t need the storms.
Vivian Gonzalez
Meteorologist, AMS Certified
