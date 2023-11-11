Happy Veterans Day! Thank you to those who have served or currently serve, and the weather is looking great this Saturday to honor our veterans!

Similar as yesterday, lots of sunshine is in the forecast along with warm, humid and mostly dry conditions. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 80s, which could near records, especially in Miami.

Sunday will be a similar day with highs well above average with just a few more clouds around.

Increasing clouds will be the story early next week as a weather system begins to enter the picture from the Gulf Coast and Southeastern US. This will create more of a hazy and filtered look to our skies on Monday.

Conditions on Monday should still be warm and mostly dry, but rain chances start to rise on Tuesday.

That is courtesy of a very weak front forecast to reach South Florida on Tuesday, leading to the possibility for scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Wednesday has the highest potential to be the wettest and stormiest day with scattered to numerous showers and storms expected as an area of low pressure organizes over the Gulf of Mexico, with tropical moisture being funneled in.

It will also be breezy to windy on Wednesday but at least with the clouds and rain, temperatures will be closer to normal into the low 80s for highs.

The chance for rain will still exist on Thursday before drying and improving conditions arrive by Friday from another front.