Sunny, Breezy & Warm Easter

Good Sunday morning, South Florida. happy Easter!

We are back to a clear start in Miami on this beautiful Sunday morning. Big difference between yesterday and today!

Temperatures this morning were very warm! Upper 70’s and low 80’s.

Here’s your Easter forecast! It will be warm, sunny & breezy. Enjoy safely!

Dry conditions and clear skies will persist from today into the first half of next week. A storm chance returns in the second half of the work week.

Here’s your 7-day forecast!

Have a great day, South Florida! Enjoy!