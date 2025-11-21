The weekend is here and it’s looking real nice! Our fair weather friend high pressure is situated across the Sunshine State to begin the weekend, ushering in light winds and likely dry conditions.

Come Sunday, a weakening front will approach from the north but it won’t reach South Florida. As a result, it will stay warm and quiet with abundant sunshine for Sunday.

Therefore, if you want to head to the beach, it will be great with a low rip current risk due to the light winds.

High temperatures both days this weekend will be warm and above average into the mid 80s while lows generally settle down to seasonable levels in the mid to upper 60s.

If you’re traveling across the country this weekend ahead of the holiday, some weather-related slow downs will be possible but much of the country is poised to be quiet overall.

By next week, there will be some subtle changes for the Thanksgiving holiday week. Another storm system out West will cause the weekend front to weaken and head offshore.

At the same time, the onshore breeze will ramp up and that could draw in some spotty showers. Overall, the first half of next week will remain bright and quiet with warm days and nights.

It’s not until late in the week for Thanksgiving and Black Friday when the front associated with that next storm system nears South Florida.

The current thinking is that this front will have just enough moisture to lead to isolated showers on both Thursday and Friday along with increasing clouds. Temperatures will also remain seasonably warm, reaching the low to mid 80s for highs.