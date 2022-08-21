Good morning South Florida!

Just like Saturday, our weather pattern remains unchanged.

Winds are once again coming in from the east, meaning any showers that popped up on our radar early this morning will move out quickly.

The better chance for showers and thunderstorms will remain inland and over the West Coast.

Temperatures will be in the low 90s today but the heat index once again make it feel like we’re in the low 100s.

https://twitter.com/marinaeneuman/status/1561328907277697025?s=21&t=EqHqSQZD3aAoH04jagDFRg



We are also continuing to monitor an area of new development in the tropics. The system moved off the coast of Africa yesterday and currently has a 20% chance for development in the next five days, we’ll keep you updated.



