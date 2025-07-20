If you loved Saturday, then you sure will love Sunday! It will basically be the same conditions as a heat dome remains over Florida.

This will once again provide mostly sunny skies and dry conditions Sunday, besides an inland spotty shower. Highs will be in the low 90s with feels-like temperatures in the low to mid 100s. The only minor change is that the breeze will be slightly lighter, making for nice beach and boating conditions.

Over the next few days, gradual changes to the weather pattern can be expected as the high pressure dome departs to our west and moisture levels gradually increase from a front and area of low pressure to our north.

So on Monday, still expect sunshine and a spotty shower chance. Then on Tuesday, it will remain hot with highs in the low to mid 90s but isolated to scattered, pop-up showers and storms will be possible given the additional moisture.

Out of the next 7 days, Wednesday will have the highest rain chance at a 50% risk with showers and storms possible at times.

Rain chances will then start to back down as the rest of the week progresses courtesy of a more-pronounced onshore flow returning, pushing a lot of the rain activity toward the west coast.

Tropical update

A tropical wave over the open waters of the Atlantic Ocean now has a low, 10% chance of forming as it tracks west. It should encounter more unfavorable conditions by midweek, likely leading to its demise.