SUNNY AND SEASONAL SUNDAY

A weak front pushed through South Florida earlier today but we wouldn’t have even noticed due to its dry passage. Plenty of sunshine and afternoon high temperatures in the mid to upper 70s left for a spectacular winter day.
A quick cooldown is headed our way for the second half of the work week. As cooler temperatures move in, a drier air mass will spread across South Florida. This will leave for an even nicer second half of the weekend for us. Afternoon high temperatures on Sunday will be exactly where they should be…in the mid 70s, leaving us sunny & seasonal throughout the day. But before it gets comfortable, we have some cooler temperatures to start the day off with.
Sunday morning temperatures will be cooler than the last few mornings. They will actually be 10 degrees cooler than Saturday morning so many in South Florida will feel the difference. A light jacket will be needed if heading out early in the morning. But don’t worry….typical South Florida winter day…..jacket’s can be put away by lunch time!
This quick cooldown will be short-lived as things change for the start of the work week. A developing low pressure system in the Gulf of Mexico is set to approach our state late Sunday & Monday. Expect clouds to build overnight with better rain chances on Monday and Tuesday. A few isolated thunderstorms can’t be ruled out during this time.
South Florida begins to quiet down through the middle of the work week, with milder temperatures and low rain chances. And after a day or 2 with quiet conditions, it looks like another developing low pressure system approaches Florida from the Gulf of Mexico. There is still plenty of time for the models to show different scenarios with this one BUT with the big game around the corner, it is definitely worth mentioning. Showers & storms could return to the forecast by Friday & Saturday. We’ll have to watch that one as the time gets closer.