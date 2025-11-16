The weekend was off to a fantastic start Saturday, featuring generally sunny skies and completely dry conditions.

More of the same is ahead Sunday — and beyond — as our fair weather friend, high pressure, will be in control all week long.

Expect mostly sunny skies Sunday paired with warmer highs in the mid 80s for most locations as winds flip out of the west, leading to that land breeze. Humidity will remain low at least!

Then overnight Sunday into Monday morning, a northerly wind regime will return, leading to another round of cool temperatures with widespread lows in the low to mid 60s with some pockets of upper 50s inland.

Eventually as the new week progresses, a new area of high pressure will build in to our north and east, leading to a building breeze coming off from the Atlantic Ocean. This will usher in warmer lows into the 70s and a bit more in the way of humidity starting Wednesday.

High temperatures, however, will hold steady at near seasonable levels into the low to mid 80s.

With this onshore breeze, it will drive in some patchy clouds and perhaps a spotty shower during the middle to latter half of the week but overall this new week ahead will be bright and quiet.