Christmas is behind us and now we’ve made it to the very last weekend of 2025. The weather will not dissapoint!

Expect tons of sunshine all weekend long with dry conditions and very comfortable temperatures.

Lows in the mornings will be on the cool side, generally in the low to mid 60s, followed by above average high temperatures in the low 80s. Humidity will remain low overall, making those warm temperatures rather pleasant.

We will remain warm through Monday as a mid-level area of high pressure remains in place between now and then.

Then on Tuesday, a powerful cold front will swing through, ushering in a notable cool down and a more prolonged stretch of cooler temperatures.

With a northwesterly wind flow behind the front mid to late next week, that will usher in consistent highs in the low 70s and widespread lows in the 50s starting Wednesday. Some inland communities are also quite likely to reach the 40s in the mornings!

That will make for a cool start to 2026 so get those jackets out and ready for all your celebrations! At least during the daytime on New Year’s Day, the sun will be out in shining, helping to make it feel quite nice.