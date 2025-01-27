Happy Monday, South Florida!

Hopefully everyone had a nice weekend despite the very chilly temperatures we experienced early Saturday morning. Last week was a completely miserable week for South Florida as the sun never came out and remained stuck behind very thick clouds all week long. On top of the cloud cover, cold air, fog and a steady light mist and rain made for some damp and dreary days across South Florida. Friday included. But finally just in time for the weekend, the sky cleared and Sunday turned out to be picture perfect once we got through the very chilly morning. And the rest of the weekend was just the same. Picture perfect conditions across all of South Florida. This morning we felt a huge difference from what we experienced Saturday morning as our morning temperatures were in the 60s instead of the mid to upper 40s. Milder air has returned and it’s a sign of things to come.

Today will be a lot like what we saw on Sunday except this morning‘s temperatures weren’t as cool as Sunday morning. The cold air has now been cut off with the return of a wind off the water. Ocean air across South Florida brings milder air across the region and that is exactly what we saw this morning as South Florida woke up in the 60s. We will notice more clouds passing through the area from time to time but all should be mostly fair weather clouds as no significant rainfall is expected today. High temperatures will be comfortable and near average in the mid 70s while wind speeds across South Florida remain on the lighter side.

Looking ahead, South Florida will have a few very comfortable and pleasant days this week. While the cold air that took over last week is a thing of the past, temperatures will still be on the pleasant side each day. Overnight and morning low temperatures will remain in the upper 50s to 60s while our afternoon high temperatures reach mostly into the mid to upper 70s. And even with the wind off the water, humidity levels should still remain rather comfortable as we go about the work week. By the end of the week, some South Florida spots might reach 80° once again. The weekend will also usher in more muggy conditions as a weakening front slides south across Florida. Unfortunately it seems this front won’t reach South Florida.

Have a wonderful last week of January!

Erika Delgado

Meteorologist

WSVN / Channel 7 News

