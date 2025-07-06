A gradual change in our weather pattern continues. You likely noticed how Saturday was generally brighter and drier compared to the Fourth of July and fairly similar conditions are in store Sunday.

Expect sunshine at the bookends of the day — meaning the start and finish of the daylight hours. A few spotty showers could be in the mix during these time frames, too.

Then with the daytime heating being driven by the sunshine and a south-southwest wind, that will lead to scattered to perhaps numerous showers and storms during the midday and afternoon time frames.

Some of these storms have the potential to be longer-lasting, so isolated areas of flooding cannot be ruled out.

Then on Monday, this will likely be the driest day out of the 7-day stretch. An onshore flow will return, allowing for this pattern switch. Besides a few showers, especially early, most areas should be dry with filtered sunshine and highs at around 90F.

Tuesday and Wednesday will feature a minor rise in rain chances but with onshore flow persisting, the overall setup will be similar. This means isolated to scattered, morning showers are expected followed by afternoon, inland storms.

It’s not until late in the week when it is forecast to get more unsettled with scattered to numerous showers and storms returning to the forecast.