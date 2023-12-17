We are finally starting to see the light at the end of the tunnel following a wet and windy stretch of weather. That light will be seen by this afternoon following a cold front trekking across South Florida this morning.

Ahead of this front will be a line of showers and thunderstorms progressing to the east before moving offshore by 10AM.

Then beyond this time frame, it will turn dry with rain chances down to a 10% chance paired with a mix of sun and clouds, high temperatures seasonable into the upper 70s and a gusty breeze.

The breeze will gradually decrease over the next few days. Until then, a Wind Advisory remains in effect through midday today for much of the area for wind gusts up to 40-50 mph, especially near the coast.

Now for the new week, our attention shifts to a quiet, sunny and cool weather stretch. It’s looking fantastic with low rain chances and quiet weather leading up to the holidays.

Temperatures will turn rather cold by Tuesday with widespread lows in the 50s and perhaps a few inland areas dipping down into the upper 40s! Daytime highs will struggle to hit 70F but at least the sun will be out.

Temperatures will gradually warm into the mid 70s for highs late week with below average lows back into the mid 60s.