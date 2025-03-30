More changes are in the works for this upcoming week. Following damp and dreary conditions Saturday, a bit more sunshine will make an appearance this Sunday but that also will come with the risk for some thunderstorms.

It won’t be a washout this Sunday but there will be a decent opportunity you see rain at some point during the day. A mix of sun and clouds paired with an isolated shower chance this morning will give way to additional clouds and scattered showers and storms this afternoon. Some of that activity could leak into the evening and overnight hours, especially near the east coast.

An isolated strong storm will be possible but the greater risk for any severe storms will be to our north.

One other thing to note is that starting Sunday, winds will be noticeably lower and these light winds will stick around through midweek before ramping up once again during the second half of this new week.

Beyond Sunday, a drier and brighter although warmer weather pattern will return.

Some lingering moisture will still be in place Monday, however, so isolated to scattered, pop-up storms will be possible, especially inland and across Broward and northern Miami-Dade Counties.

Then a few spotty showers will be possible midweek courtesy of the light and humid, southeast wind flow.

As a mid-level area of high pressure tracks westward and builds over Florida as the week progresses, that will continue to gradually decrease rain chances while keeping conditions warm and humid with highs hovering in the mid 80s overall. It will also aid in mostly sunny skies throughout most of the week!