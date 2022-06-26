Happy Sunday, South Florida!

Hopefully everyone had a nice start to the weekend! South Florida has noticed a difference as far as our weather pattern due to the increase in cloud cover and the showers and thunderstorms nearby. It was a very humid start to the weekend and this morning was no different as we really felt that humidity in place. We once again started off with more clouds than earlier in the week and it looks like those clouds may linger over South Florida on and off throughout the day while rain chances remain elevated once again.

Remnants of an old front and disturbance remain nearby as tropical moisture continues to remain high across South Florida. This, together with the heating of the day, will help rain and thunderstorms remain a big part of our forecast once again today. So if you have any outdoor plans later, be sure to have the umbrellas with you just in case you experience some downpours or storms once again. Rain & storms for our metro area look to be best from early to mid afternoon. Due to the increase in cloud cover we have seen in the last day or two and higher moisture levels, afternoon high temperatures today will remain in the upper 80s across all of South Florida.

The start of the work week remains unsettled across South Florida. This is because an upper level disturbance will be moving into our area and this will help increase our rain and thunderstorm chances once again. So we can expect a good chance for showers and storms throughout the day on Monday as well. And if you’re looking for those beautiful blue skies that we saw the last few days, then unfortunately you’re going to be waiting for some time. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will remain in the forecast through a good chunk of the upcoming work week. The good news is that by the end of the week South Florida should begin to see a typical summertime weather pattern with fewer showers and storms in the forecast.

A quick check on the Tropics shows 2 areas that the National Hurricane Center is keeping an eye on. A westward moving tropical wave in the Central Tropical Atlantic is producing a more concentrated area of showers & thunderstorms. Conditions are becoming more favorable for development and a tropical depression may form in the next few days as it moves closer to the Caribbean, This system poses no threat to the U.S., however, the Windward Islands and Central America should monitor the progress of this system. Closer to home, a disturbance is producing thunderstorms from SE Louisiana into the Northern Gulf of Mexico. Development, if any, will be slow as it drifts westward across the Gulf of Mexico. This system could be a rainmaker for Texas.

Remember to keep those umbrellas close today!

