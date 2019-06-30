Sunday Storms

Tropical Wave has moved into the Gulf of Mexico, but is leaving plenty of moisture behind.

Plenty of tropical moisture is around. Showers & storms will form in the afternoon. Get your plans done early! @wsvn @7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/qQsonxK0Eh — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) June 30, 2019

Another round of scattered to numerous showers and storms likely this time around by the afternoon. Therefore, get your plans done early. Main concern with the activity that develops will be for gusty winds in excess of 50 mph, frequent dangerous lightning and waterspouts. The storms that do form will be slow-moving and could cause areas of street flooding as well.

Future clouds and radar showing scattered to numerous showers and storms developing this afternoon. @wsvn @7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/88TtBTgsS4 — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) June 30, 2019

Rain Chances Next 7 Days

Chances go down as tropical wave moves away and high pressure gains control of our weather pattern. This will set the stage for a drier and hotter pattern. Seems like fireworks shows weather looks good on Thursday!

Lingering tropical moisture calls for scattered storms in the afternoons possibly through Tuesday. Drier and hotter pattern for the 4th of July. @wsvn @7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/5UpkwvehzH — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) June 30, 2019

Have a wonderful Sunday and make it a safe one!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7