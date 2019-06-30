Sunday Storms

Tropical Wave has moved into the Gulf of Mexico, but is leaving plenty of moisture behind.
Another round of scattered to numerous showers and storms likely this time around by the afternoon. Therefore, get your plans done early. Main concern with the activity that develops will be for gusty winds in excess of 50 mph, frequent dangerous lightning and waterspouts. The storms that do form will be slow-moving and could cause areas of street flooding as well.
Rain Chances Next 7 Days
Chances go down as tropical wave moves away and high pressure gains control of our weather pattern. This will set the stage for a drier and hotter pattern. Seems like fireworks shows weather looks good on Thursday!
Have a wonderful Sunday and make it a safe one!
Vivian Gonzalez
Meteorologist, AMS Certified
WSVN Channel 7