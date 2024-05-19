Saturday sure was a very hot day with heat indicies topping off at 112F at Miami and more high heat and humidity are ahead this Sunday for all of South Florida. The only change compared to yesterday is that there will be a higher chance for afternoon storms.

Starting with the heat first: a Heat Advisory is once again in effect for Miami-Dade, Broward and the Florida Keys from 10AM through 6PM this Sunday for feels-like temperatures up to 106-110F.

Record heat will also be possible again following record highs at Fort Lauderdale and Key West on Saturday.

Now to the storms: the day will start off mostly dry with sunshine but afternoon showers and thunderstorms will become likely, especially across northern parts of the area from Miami through all of Broward County.

Some of these storms could turn strong to severe with an isolated tornado, damaging winds and small hail all possible.

Most of this activity should wane and push offshore during the evening hours besides a lingering shower. Meanwhile across the Florida Keys, scattered showers and an isolated storm will become possible overnight tonight.

Then on Monday, temperatures will start to gradually cool off with highs near average into the upper 80s by the middle of this coming week. This is courtesy of a front moving through on Monday, which will once again instigate scattered showers and thunderstorms.

The rain chance will remain elevated Tuesday and Wednesday before it turns drier and hotter as we approach next weekend once again.