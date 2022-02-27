Happy Sunday, South Florida!

Hopefully everyone’s weekend started off rather nice as we enjoyed picture perfect [yet warm] weather across South Florida. Our afternoon high temperatures on Saturday reached the lower 80s but it felt a little warmer than it has in some time due to the added moisture slowly increasing across our area. This morning we felt that moisture as well as humidity continues to increase. But another difference we also noticed were the isolated showers that pushed through South Florida and the Florida Keys early this morning. We started off with temperatures in the lower 70s, which leaves us feeling the winter warmth once again.

While a similar set-up is expected, today *does* bring some changes to the forecast. A weak front will be stalling across North/Central Florida later today and will remain to the north of our area. This will allow our wind pattern to veer a bit more out of the Southeast, which will not only allow our temperatures to be even warmer than yesterday (reaching into the mid 80s) but it has re-introduced the chance for a few showers. Today we will see showers in 2 batches: After waking up to a few showers, we could see showers once again ‘pop’ late afternoon/early evening. Luckily, there will be plenty of dry time in between.

Looking ahead, the weak front mentioned above finally clears South Florida by early Tuesday. Temperatures will still remain warm to start the week. By mid-week the front will finally be south of our area and even though South Florida is not expecting a significant cool down this time, humidity levels will drop a bit and our temperatures will finally be a bit closer to what’s typical for this time of year. While a few showers can’t be ruled out through the first half of the work week, lower humidity and slightly drier conditions are expected as we round the corner into the second half of the week. Fast forward to the end of the week, it looks like our winds will increase and will once again veer off the water, which means a few showers will be possible to round up the work week.

Remember to keep umbrellas nearby today!

Erika Delgado

Meteorologist

WSVN Channel 7 News

