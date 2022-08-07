Happy Sunday, South Florida!

Hopefully everyone had a great start to the weekend! Our Saturday started off a bit on the wetter side with scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms across South Florida. But by the afternoon, most of the activity had shifted towards the Gulf coast, which meant that the southeast coast saw a drier afternoon. This morning we woke up to a similar setup as scattered showers and a few isolated thunderstorms quickly pushed east to west across our area. The rumbles of thunder late last night probably even kept you up!



A similar set up is expected through the rest of the day as an upper level disturbance in the Atlantic begins to move closer to the Florida/Georgia coastline all while high-pressure continues to strengthen in the Atlantic. This will not only continue to usher in more in the way of moisture but will also produce a few thunderstorms. South Florida can still expect strong East winds today, which will keep the risk for rip currents elevated across area beaches. High temperatures today will once again reach the lower 90s with heat index values nearing 100°.



It looks like thunderstorm chances will remain a bit higher not only for the latter part of the weekend but also as we work our way into the start of the work week when the disturbance is at its closest point to our state. But as we have seen the last few weeks, up and down rain chances will continue. And that’s exactly what we can expect as we fast forward into the middle of the week. Another layer of Saharan dust may reach South Florida once again and if it holds, then we could be looking at a drier weather pattern by the middle of the work week.

Enjoy the rest of your weekend!

Erika Delgado

Meteorologist

WSVN Channel 7 News

