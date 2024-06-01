There was some minor relief from the heat on this Saturday thanks to strong onshore wind and humidity levels running tad lower. Temperatures were near seasonal values with a few speedy showers. However, starting tonight clouds and rain showers will be on the increase as we tap into extra moisture from the Atlantic. Better chance of seeing afternoon/evening inland storms.

The 2024 Atlantic Hurricane Season officially started today and there a few tropical waves, but we are not following any of them for development at this time. However, the National Hurricane Center is highlighting an area in the Eastern Pacific. It has been a slow start in that region.

Have a wonderful rest of the weekend South Florida and make it a safe one!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7