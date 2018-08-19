Sunday PM Storms

South Florida today we have a lighter breeze and more moisture in the air leaving us with a 50% chance of seeing storms developing this afternoon. A few downpours can’t be ruled out and with the storms that form, we could see frequent lightning and gusty winds. By Monday, the same pattern holds and we urge all parents their kids have the rain gear as they head back to school.

Wishing all kids and teachers a wonderful school year!

Light breeze means sea breeze showers and storms will develop over the metro and coastal areas this afternoon. @wsvn @7weather pic.twitter.com/3Wg1mTLKBD — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) August 19, 2018

Tropics Update: There are a few tropical waves in the Atlantic, but none are showing signs of organization.

Have a great day South Florida and make it a safe one!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7