SUNDAY LOOKING BRIGHTER AND DRIER

After a cool & soggy start to our weekend, skies during the afternoon started to clear in between the passing showers and partly sunny skies returned to our day. The second half of our weekend looks to be a bit more promising!
A cold front swung through South Florida on Friday. Behind it, we finally saw the relief from the heat many had been waiting for. So after over a week of seeing afternoon high temperatures in the mid 80s and tying and breaking records, afternoon temperatures today remained near or just slightly below average. The normal high temperatures in South Florida should be in the 77-79° range. Miami hit a high temperature of 77°.
The “cooldown” that we saw was not only slight but will also be short-lived. As the ocean air returns to the forecast tonight, temperatures will slowly begin to moderate. Overnight temperatures tonight and afternoon temperatures tomorrow will be closer to average before a significant warming trend returns to the forecast.
Let’s talk about that warming trend. Winds on Tuesday and Wednesday will veer out of the South and the Southwest. That means our afternoon temperatures will soar back into the mid 80s once again. This time, the warm weather will be the one that will be short-lived as our next cold front comes marching quickly across Florida! That means cooler air will already begin to move in by Thursday morning. But don’t put those jackets away just yet! A reinforcing shot of cold air will move in by the end of the week,….and that will knock temperatures down to the 40s and 50s on Friday and Saturday morning! Just when you thought winter was over….