SUNDAY BACK TO NORMAL?

Looks like South Florida is slowly transitioning to a more typical pattern!

After a few days of being on “Tropics Watch”, things are finally beginning to quiet down across South Florida. And that’s exactly how we like it around here….especially on the weekend. And even though Tropical Storm Humberto is now moving away from the Bahamas, South Florida is still feeling indirect impacts from the storm. For one, the change in wind direction in the wake of Humberto.

A West to Southwest wind will help afternoon temperatures soar into the mid 90s this afternoon. And while it was a beautiful start to our day, a few afternoon thunderstorms are back in the forecast this afternoon. And due to a swell from Humberto, the risk of rip currents remains existent up and down the East Coast beaches. And while many of us will likely want to take some time to be out on the water today, remember to use caution for higher than normal seas due to Humberto.

And while we’re on the subject of Humberto…Latest forecast track keeps Humberto away from the state of Florida with no threat to land anywhere in the Southeastern United States. And while Humberto moves away from land, it is forecast to strengthen into hurricane status as early as tonight as it makes a turn towards the East into the Atlantic. Interests in Bermuda should monitor the progress of Humberto.

Elsewhere in the Tropics…we are now keeping an eye on TWO OTHER AREAS with a chance for development into tropical systems over the Gulf of Mexico and Atlantic waters combined. Out of the 2 areas, one area in particular is close to home. A low pressure system in the Central Gulf of Mexico has a chance for development once it reaches the Western Gulf of Mexico. Regardless of development, this system will be a rainmaker for Texas in the days to come. Another area over the Central Atlantic has has a much higher likelihood of developing in the days to come as it moves westward across the Atlantic. We could be dealing with a tropical depression as early as next week.

As we head into the start of the workweek, a similar setup is expected on Monday. A West to Southwest wind will keep afternoon high temperatures in the mid 90s and will allow showers and thunderstorms to push across South Florida towards the East Coast during the afternoon. Ocean breeze returns to the forecast by Tuesday with a building breeze by the middle of the week. Breezy & typical rain chances expected through the second half of the work week, which could have direct impacts on our beach and boating conditions for the next weekend.

Hope everyone has a wonderful Sunday!

