SUNDAY 11AM ADVISORY ON TROPICAL STORM LAURA

Typical rain chances across South Florida today with a better chance late tonight and Monday as tropical storm Laura crosses to the south of us. #miami #FLL #FLoridakeys #keywest @wsvn pic.twitter.com/xcErCqamoN

— Erika Delgado (@ErikaDelgadoWx) August 23, 2020

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.