Enjoy the beautiful start with mostly sunny skies because it will turn stormy later today!

Gorgeous start on this Monday! Just a couple showers off the coast. You should have a fine commute. @wsvn #FLwx pic.twitter.com/ZyNeBfdTEa — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) August 15, 2022

Stalled out front over North Florida will keep deep moisture over the region for showers and storms, while high pressure over the Gulf of Mexico provides winds out of the West to steer the activity our way.

High pressure over the Gulf dominates through midweek, making for light winds and a better chance for storms.



The Atlantic high then takes charge by the weekend, lowering rain chances across metro South Florida. pic.twitter.com/BPTRfkQfNA — Jackson Dill (@Jackson_Dill) August 15, 2022

Showers and storms are likely to grow and become numerous between 2 to 8 pm. The Storm Prediction Center has placed Florida under a general risk of seeing a strong to isolated severe storm producing gusty winds and frequent lightning. However, with winds being calm-to-light, if a storm sits over a problem spot in South Florida, flooding can easily happen as well.

Pattern changes late week into the weekend with front fading and high pressure building back in from the Western Atlantic Ocean, so a better breeze out of the East returns and it won’t be as stormy with activity focused well inland and back towards the West coast.

STORMS IN STORE this afternoon across South Florida. Expect scattered showers and storms to develop, some of which could produce some flooding, gusty winds and frequent lightning. pic.twitter.com/bF53TUiUfX — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) August 15, 2022

Today in the tropics all is quiet!

TODAY IN THE TROPICS all is quiet. The area located a few hundred miles S/SE of Bermuda doesn't have a chance to form. Conditions are not favorable for growth, since there is still plenty of dry air & Saharan Dust in the Atlantic Basin. @wsvn #FLwx pic.twitter.com/e2CVEoEF0I — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) August 15, 2022

Have a wonderful week South Florida and make it a safe one!

