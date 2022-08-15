Enjoy the beautiful start with mostly sunny skies because it will turn stormy later today!
Stalled out front over North Florida will keep deep moisture over the region for showers and storms, while high pressure over the Gulf of Mexico provides winds out of the West to steer the activity our way.
Showers and storms are likely to grow and become numerous between 2 to 8 pm. The Storm Prediction Center has placed Florida under a general risk of seeing a strong to isolated severe storm producing gusty winds and frequent lightning. However, with winds being calm-to-light, if a storm sits over a problem spot in South Florida, flooding can easily happen as well.
Pattern changes late week into the weekend with front fading and high pressure building back in from the Western Atlantic Ocean, so a better breeze out of the East returns and it won’t be as stormy with activity focused well inland and back towards the West coast.
Today in the tropics all is quiet!
Have a wonderful week South Florida and make it a safe one!
Vivian Gonzalez
Meteorologist, AMS Certified
WSVN Channel