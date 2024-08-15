Once again ALL of South Florida will be under a Heat Advisory starting at 10am. Therefore, make sure to have a bottle that you can refill often with water and the rain gear too.

Unfortunately there is more moisture in the air for rain to form and models are showing scattered to numerous showers and storms forming by pickup times. Around 2pm, we will have rain developing on the radar. A few of the storms will be strong with the primary hazards being frequent dangerous lightning, gusty winds and heavy rainfall.

By Friday, models are showing that it gets wetter across South Florida as a weak front slowly sags South our way. However, this front will likely stall nearby and that means areas to the South around Miami-Dade and the Florida Keys will see more clouds and some showers, while areas to the North will be brighter, mostly dry and a little bit less humid. Highs will still range in the low 90’s.

Today in the Tropics

Your Storm Station is tracking Hurricane Ernesto moving through the Atlantic Ocean. On the forecast track, Ernesto is expected to be near Bermuda strengthen into a Category 2 hurricane and be near the island Saturday and Saturday night causing strong winds and storm surge. By early next week, Ernesto is forecast to lose tropical characteristics, but still produce up to hurricane-force winds reaching Atlantic Canada. For now, a Hurricane Warning is in effect for Bermuda.

Have a wonderful day South Florida and make it a safe one!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7