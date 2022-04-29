Stalled front lingers across the region, so unsettled weather continues with rain and an isolated strong storm possible today and into the weekend. Flooding concerns in the forecast for today and Saturday, but it should be a little drier on Sunday as the front fizzles.
This weekend seas will be elevated due to increasing winds creating choppy seas. There will be a high rip current risk for the East coast beaches along with concerns for high surf.
Vivian Gonzalez
Meteorologist, AMS Certified
WSVN Channel 7