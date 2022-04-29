Stalled front lingers across the region, so unsettled weather continues with rain and an isolated strong storm possible today and into the weekend. Flooding concerns in the forecast for today and Saturday, but it should be a little drier on Sunday as the front fizzles.

This weekend seas will be elevated due to increasing winds creating choppy seas. There will be a high rip current risk for the East coast beaches along with concerns for high surf.

Unsettled weather pattern continues as a front remains stalled across South Florida. A high rain chance is in the forecast with heavy rain and an isolated strong storm possible. Street flooding is once again the main concern. Get your plans done early! pic.twitter.com/c6GB0jUlEt — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) April 29, 2022

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7