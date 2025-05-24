The Memorial Day holiday weekend is here as we remember those who made the ultimate sacrifice to our country.

The weekend overall will feature times of sunshine, other times of showers and storms and plenty of very warm and steamy conditions.

Out of the three days this weekend, Sunday has the best opportunity at being dry. Regardless, plenty of dry time is ahead throughout this weekend but rain chances will be elevated both Saturday and Monday.

For our Saturday, expect morning sunshine giving way to increasing clouds during the afternoon as scattered showers and storms start to develop. With an onshore wind, the highest rain chances will be inland. A shower chance will exist by the coast too, however, especially at the bookends of the day.

There is even the isolated risk for strong to severe storms once again with the primary risks of large hail and damaging winds. Areas of flooding will be possible too.

Heading into Sunday, more sunshine will be in place overall, especially through midday. Most of the shower and storm activity we see will be first thing in the morning before the majority of the activity shifts inland and to our west.

Then for Memorial Day on Monday, it will be rather similar as Saturday with scattered showers and storms possible. The highest chances for rain will be across the western half of the South Florida metro. Otherwise, it will still be a fairly nice day with times of sunshine and hot temperatures at around 90F.

For the rest of the week, temperatures will hold steady at around 90F for highs. Each day will feature the risk for showers and storms with the highest risk being late in the week.