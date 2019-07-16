Summer swelter

Remember last week when daytime storms dominated the forecast? Fast forward to this week and the radar isn’t too active (especially for the middle of summer). Dotted downpours could form, though, along the breeze. Here’s a look at a mostly dry radar from Tuesday afternoon.

Patchy clouds can be seen over us. These arrive off the Atlantic Ocean with many breaks in between them.

The sky will be somewhat cooperative to view some sights tonight! Mainly, it’s the July full moon which is known as the “Thunder Moon”. Additionally in the sky, to the right of the moon, you’ll likely be able to see both Jupiter and Saturn.

The reason for our stagnant weather is high pressure holding firm. The core of the high is bridging from the western Atlantic, extending across Florida then back into the eastern Gulf of Mexico. It’s not going to budge for the rest of the week so conditions will seem familiar.

Here’s the Wednesday weather map which simply indicates the potential for stray showers.

Any areas of rain will provide a temporary break from the extra hot weather. Rain chances will stay steady into the upcoming weekend. Next week? Wetter conditions may return as more moisture builds back.