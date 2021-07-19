Strong summertime heat and humidity is here, and all we’re feeling it, across south Florida and the entire region. The only weather change (recently) includes a break from the big rains. On Sunday, a wedge of drier air was able to move in from the east. It was courtesy of an Upper Low pressure area located east of the Bahamas. The drying trend will soon come to an end, though. The weather map shows another push of deep moisture from the tropics. It is likely to follow a weak tropical wave as it moves from Hispaniola to Cuba, on Monday. Then, it should pass south of Florida by Tuesday morning. Does that mean the wave won’t have an impact on our conditions? No. Even though the disturbance stays south, a southerly shift in winds will draw up the tropical air for rain and storms into Tuesday. Some unsettled weather will likely last through Wednesday, before the thickest moisture starts to erode. In fact, we may even see the return of Saharan Dust later in the week (in the Thursday and Friday time frame). If that dust holds, we’ll probably see a dramatic decrease in rainfall!

Needless to say, the next several days include some changes. Even though the typical staples of heat and humidity don’t budge, we’ll at least swing back and forth from “wetter” to drier times. It’s also worth noting that we’re getting a quiet stretch in the tropics. Despite some weak waves presently stretched out across the vast tropics, none are showing signs of developing into tropical systems. Suddenly, it seems like a long time ago since we last focused on a named system. That was Elsa. The next name on the list is Fred, and we’ll continue to watch for any potential candidates to become Fred, from the Gulf of Mexico to the Caribbean and the Atlantic Ocean. Hurricane Season is a long season with many ebbs and flows. Stay informed and remember that the best time to make your Hurricane plans is actually during these quiet times! Plan ahead and be prepared.

