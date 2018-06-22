Summer Storms

Steering winds will remain out of the West-Southwest today to pump in lots of heat. Forecast high temperatures will range in the low 90’s and feel anywhere between 100-105 degrees. This heat will help showers and storms form inland and move toward the coastal communities. On Saturday, we will have a repeat performance. However, Sunday will be the wettest day of the weekend.

Most of the models are showing that we will be sandwiched in between moisture to the North and South (tropical waves in the Caribbean) and this will make for wetter times into early next week.

Have a wonderful weekend South Florida and make it a safe one!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7