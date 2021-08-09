Happy Monday, South Florida!

Today, expect steamy temperatures and typical storms, especially later this morning and during the early afternoon hours. Rain chances taper off by tonight.

Typical rain chances will stick around through midweek, but much higher rain chances are expected into the end of the week as tropical moisture is expected to increase across the area.

Although temps will be steamy and near normal throughout most of the week, we could be seeing slightly lower temps later this week due to the rain that’s expected.

The area of low pressure we’ve been watching now has a 70% chance of developing over the next 2 to 5 days as storms have become more concentrated. A depression could form by tonight, and tropical storm watches & warnings could be issued later today for parts of the Caribbean. It may be rather weak due to increased wind shear and some dry air possibly working into the system. Chances of development remain uncertain at this time, but regardless of development, we’re expecting higher rain chances across South Florida Thursday into Saturday.

The other area we’ve been watching now has a lower chance of developing as growth is becoming less likely during the next few days.

Have a great week, South Florida!