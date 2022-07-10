Following a rather beautiful Saturday across South Florida overall, storms return to our forecast this Sunday to wrap up the weekend. This morning, there will be the chance for a spotty shower but most areas will be dry with mostly sunny skies. During the afternoon hours, however, that’s when we’ll see scattered showers and storms develop and track toward the east coast thanks to a southwest wind. The best chance for any rain will be in the 2-6pm time frame and will favor inland areas but rain could sneak into the coast as well late-day. What that southwest wind also will do it drive temperatures up quickly, surging into the low to mid 90s by the early afternoon with feels-like temperatures in the 100-105F range in most locations.

The heat sticks around today but this time it will also come with some isolated showers this morning and then scattered showers and storms during the afternoon. pic.twitter.com/j2TdTzNb6u — Jackson Dill (@Jackson_Dill) July 10, 2022

Tonight will then turn dry across most areas and then some storms return for our Monday. The day should begin on a dry and warm note but then a few showers and storms will be possible during the afternoon. Just like Sunday, not everyone will see the rain, but there is a 40-50% chance you do get some rain.

It’s not until Tuesday and the midweek period when rain chances drop back down to 30-40% as the wind shifts back out of the southeast. That will keep temperatures warm but will also make for drier days with only isolated shower and storm activity. There is also some Saharan dust that could clip South Florida Wednesday into Thursday, which helps to prevent showers and storms from forming and could also make for hazy skies.