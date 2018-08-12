Summer Storms Now, Hazy & Drier Soon

With the heating of the day and southerly winds, expect storm clouds to develop and push tropical moisture north across much of South Florida.

There is the potential for strong storms starting on Sunday afternoon. The main hazards will be frequent lightning, small hail and downpours with strong cells.

As the winds veer more out of the east for the first half of the work week, the bulk of the storm activity will be inland by the afternoon and early evening hours.

By the second half of the week, Saharan dust will return to our South Florida skies. Hazy days are expected Wednesday through Friday. With the drier, dusty air in place, expect limited showers and storms.

TROPICS

An area of low pressure is producing disorganized showers & storms over open Atlantic waters. The National Hurricane Center is giving this feature low development chances over the next 5 days.

