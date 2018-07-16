Summer storms make a return

As expected, we’re seeing the return of slow and robust thunderstorms developing over south Florida. On Monday, they began popping up around noontime and increased in coverage. These were especially strong over the western suburbs of Miami-Dade and Broward counties. Since winds are now arriving out of the south, storms generally track to the north. Be on the lookout for additional downpours as the sea breeze forms and heads inland (which prompts these storms). Into Tuesday, there’s a good chance we’ll see more scattered activity that could linger into the early evening. Some of these showers will at least have the benefit of providing some temporary cooling. With some of the heavier batches of rain, temperatures could briefly fall 10 to 15 degrees. This might be welcomed due to the noticeably hot summer air. Miami has now put together a string of 12 consecutive days with highs in the 90’s. There’s also much more to come. Officially, it’s our hottest period of the year (so it’s completely expected). Still, southerly air throughout the week will make it feel excessively steamy. Unfortunately, we don’t (and won’t) have a helpful breeze either. High pressure near Florida keeps providing very light winds across the region. This pattern will continue over the foreseeable future. Overall, it’s a consistent stretch of summertime weather.