Summer storms

Rounds of storms have been popping up on a daily basis. It’s a pattern we’re familiar with in south Florida, especially during the peak of summer. Basically, days begin both sunny and calm. Then, showers and storms build as the east coast sea breeze creeps inland. The sea breeze boundary (a line of instability often sparking wet and stormy weather) has little push this time of the year. As a result, “where it sets up” does matter because ongoing downpours will be the outcome. On Wednesday, the line focused just west of I-95 stretching across much of Broward and Miami Dade. The slow movement contributed to lingering storm activity including 1 to 2 inches of rain in favored areas. As deep moisture lingers over us, we’ll still see frequent downpours on Thursday and Friday. The storm potential will mainly be during the afternoon hours, as we’ve seen. The upcoming weekend may involve a weather change including some drying, albeit slight. Basically, the tropical moisture that’s been in place will break up or drift away, so downpours won’t be as widespread. We continue to follow the tropics and there’s currently one named system. Hurricane Chris is moving away from the east coast of the United States. As it moves northeastward (over the open Atlantic Ocean) it will soon encounter cooler waters. Chris is likely to weaken rapidly from Thursday through Friday, losing tropical characteristics. By the way, there are also several tropical waves that span across the waters but none of them show any signs of organization.