Summer Steam & Storms

Temperatures today will feel much hotter than yesterday. Look for high temperatures to range in the mid 90’s and feel anywhere between 101°-107°. Miami and Marathon will come close to records.
The driest day this week will be Independence Day. Slot of dry air moves in temporarily from the Atlantic. That will bring down the rain chance to a 20%.
Temperatures will come back down to near-normal heading into the weekend as winds off the ocean return and rain chances rise.
Have a wonderful day South Florida and make it a safe one!
Vivian Gonzalez
Meteorologist, AMS Certified
WSVN Channel 7