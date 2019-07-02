Summer Steam & Storms

Temperatures today will feel much hotter than yesterday. Look for high temperatures to range in the mid 90’s and feel anywhere between 101°-107°. Miami and Marathon will come close to records.

The driest day this week will be Independence Day. Slot of dry air moves in temporarily from the Atlantic. That will bring down the rain chance to a 20%.

4th OF JULY- Forecast calls for it to be the driest day of the week. Highs in the low 90's. Rain chance at 20%. @wsvn @7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/5YbgBP7SNe — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) July 2, 2019

Temperatures will come back down to near-normal heading into the weekend as winds off the ocean return and rain chances rise.

Keeping the 90's in the forecast through the weekend. Factor the high humidity and it will feel hotter. Stay hydrated! @wsvn @7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/ODPmRY72eG — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) July 2, 2019

Have a wonderful day South Florida and make it a safe one!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7