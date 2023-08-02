Another muggy and rainy day expected across South Florida with the highest chance for rain in the afternoon/evening for interior portions of the region. Flooding is the primary threat. However, the Summer steam and storm chance is set to continue through the upcoming weekend.

Today in the Tropics

Showers and storms remain disorganized with an area of low pressure Southeast of Bermuda. Conditions are becoming less favorable for development. It has a low chance to form during the next few days.

Have a wonderful day South Florida and make it a safe one!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7