Summer Steam, Plus Potential Storm #2

Winds, shower and thunderstorm activity have increased with a disturbance located over the Northern Gulf of Mexico. It is moving slowly West over warm water and conditions are favorable for a depression to form later today.

8 am Update: Winds have increased & disturbance is expected to become a depression later today. No changes with the advisories. @wsvn @7weather #stormstation pic.twitter.com/3XHMFgTKO8 — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) July 11, 2019

The latest track on potential storm #2 shows that it has shifted slightly East. A motion to the West-Northwest is expected on Friday followed by a turn to the Northwest early Saturday. It will approach the Louisiana coast this weekend as potentially Hurricane Barry. Storm surge, heavy rains and hurricane conditions possible across the North-Central Gulf coast and impacts beyond landfall will be felt not only along the coastal communities, but well into the Lower Mississippi Valley over the next 7 days.

Latest track on disturbance that will become Barry down the road has shifted slightly East. Storm surge, heavy rains & hurricane conditions are possible across the North-Central Gulf Coast in a couple of days. @wsvn @7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/Ykyb9Zil1n — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) July 11, 2019

Hurricane-force winds (winds over 74 mph possible) could arrive in the hurricane watch area in Southern Louisiana by Friday night, with tropical storm-force winds (winds over 39 mph possible) by early Friday.

Tropical Storm-force winds could arrive in the tropical storm watch areas in Southeastern Louisiana as soon as late Thursday and no later than early Friday.

Winds over 74 mph possible within the area highlighted in yellow under a Hurricane Watch by Friday night. It runs from the Mouth of the Mississippi River to Cameron. @wsvn @7weather #StormStation pic.twitter.com/abj7CJ3j8q — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) July 11, 2019

Anytime we have slow-moving storm system it means plenty of heavy rain. Unfortunately computer models are showing that up to 2 feet of rain will be possible within the Flash Flood Watch area through Sunday. Already up 9 inches of rain have fallen around the New Orleans Metropolitan area.

Up to 20 inches of rain possible over the next couple of days. Flash Flood Watch in effect through the weekend stretching into Pensacola, Florida as the majority of the rain will be to the right side of this potential storm. @wsvn @7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/OzlzsrkVVx — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) July 11, 2019

Storm surge flooding will only make the problem worse from all the rainfall flooding that is expected. As the onshore flow increases, coastal flooding at high tide could happen as soon as Thursday night along the Northern Gulf Coast. The peak water rise from storm surge will occur along and to the East of this system wherever it makes landfall. That will take place late Friday into Saturday.

Increasing onshore flow is expected to produce coastal flooding at high tide along the northern Gulf Coast. Peak water rise from storm surge will occur late Friday night into Saturday. @wsvn @7weather #stormstation pic.twitter.com/HFxaF3bAMs — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) July 11, 2019

We now move into the Atlantic Ocean where we are following a tropical wave producing disorganized shower activity several hundred miles Southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands. The National Hurricane is suggesting that it has a low chance to form through the next 5 days before conditions become unfavorable. It is far away and we have plenty of time watch.

A tropical wave located several hundred miles SW of Cabo Verde Islands is producing disorganized shower activity. It is move West at 15-20 mph. It has a low chance to form before conditions become less favorable over the weekend. @wsvn @7weather pic.twitter.com/ocv6JupfPw — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) July 11, 2019

Keep it tuned to your Storm Station for the latest!

Vivian Gonzalez

Meteorologist, AMS Certified

WSVN Channel 7