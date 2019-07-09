Summer steam but fewer storms

The bright summer sun was breaking out on Tuesday. It was a break from the numerous storms that pushed across south Florida when the week began. In the Miami view (from late Tuesday) there’s also some distant haze. It comes with a light tropical breeze.

Recent deep moisture has been shunted to the west, allowing drier air to filter into parts of the region (shown in orange, on the water vapor imagery). While that doesn’t eliminate rain and thunderstorms, it minimizes their impact and coverage.

Meanwhile, a low pressure disturbance is being monitored over the northeastern Gulf of Mexico. There’s a high likelihood that it will organize into a tropical system in the days ahead. Areas from the Florida panhandle to the upper Texas coast should monitor the disturbance and be prepared for possible development.

Finally, despite a series of tropical waves that line up from the Caribbean all the way to the eastern Atlantic, additional dry air is anticipated later this week. A surge of Saharan Dust will approach from the south and east (if it holds together). It may bring drier than usual conditions for Friday and the upcoming weekend. Stay tuned.