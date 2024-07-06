The first weekend of July is here and Mother Nature doesn’t look to provide us with anything out of the ordinary with our weather conditions.

Highs will be slightly above average in the low to mid 90s while rain chances will actually be slightly below normal in the 30-40% range.

The odds for drier weather out of this weekend will be today with sunshine giving way to increasing clouds and isolated showers and storms this afternoon. Highest rain chances will favor Miami-Dade and the Florida Keys.

Most of this activity will wane and fizzle by the evening for your outdoor dinner plans.

Now on Sunday, a slight surge of moisture gets nudged in from a tropical wave tracking across the western Caribbean Sea. This added moisture will lead to scattered showers and thunderstorms at any point in the day, especially midday and during the afternoon hours.

Behind this wave will then be a plume of Saharan dust tracking across our southern areas Monday into Tuesday. This will shut down rain chances for many locations but an isolated shower or storm will still be possible, especially across Broward County.

More moisture should then return starting Wednesday, leading to scattered showers and storms once again while high temperatures hover near 90F.

In the tropics, Tropical Storm Beryl is forecast to intensify back into a hurricane this weekend before making landfall on Texas Monday, bringing strong winds, heavy rain and storm surge to parts of the state.